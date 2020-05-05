UrduPoint.com
Mirza Assures Support To PIMS Doctors In Fight Against COVID-19

Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

Mirza assures support to PIMS doctors in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday assured government's full support to health care workers and professionals, who are working in hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

During visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Zafar Mirza said that health professionals are frontline heroes in fight against COVID-19 and provision of personal protection equipment kits to them is top priority of the government.

He said that one month protection kits' stock has been provided to the PIMS administration for health professionals. All available resources will be utilized for handling corona situation, he added.

He said that best medical care is being provided to coronavirus patients at PIMS and doctors' role in this regard is exemplary.

Earlier, Dr Zafar Mirza reviewed the situation and issued instructions to improve the state of affairs. He was briefed about the arrangements and challenges for treatment of corona patients.

