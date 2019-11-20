Mirza confirms resignation as SAPM on media affairs

(@fidahassanain)

Yousaf Baig Mirza is considered very close to PM Khan who says he tendered resignation for some personal reasons.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2019) Yousaf Baig Mirza confirmed that he tendered his resignation as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on media affairs here on Wednesday.

Yousaf Baig Mirza who is considered very close to Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he resigned for personal reasons.

"I just want to return to the media industry," said Mirza while talking to a reporter.

Yousaf Baig Mirza had earlier served as managing director of PTV--the state tv during the governments of PML-N, PPP and Pervez Musharraf.

Mirza also worked with private media.

He said: "I served as special assistant to PM on media affairs with dedication and now want to rejoin the media,". He said he worked on honorary basis and did not get any salary, perks and privileges.

Recently, PM Khan formed a committee to determine the performance of his officil media team. Nadeem Afzal Chan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Iftikhar Durrani and others are part of the premier's media team, the sources said.