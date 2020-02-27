Mirza confirms two coronavirus cases from Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday confirmed report of first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Dr Zafar Mirza said that both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols and appealed to avoid sharing personal details of patients.

He said that there is no need to panic as things are under control. He said that both patients had travel history of Iran.

He said "In present situation we need to focus on prevention and showing of responsibility." In case of any suspected coronavirus patient with having disease symptoms, information should be shared immediately with the health officials, doctors or direct to Health Ministry's helpline number 1166.

He said that the government has made all necessary arrangements to have check on suspected coronavirus patients and its further spread. He said that those citizens with having travel history of Iran and China and having coronavirus symptoms should contact to the medical experts.

Dr Mirza expressed the hope that due to better health strategy there is no chance of outbreak of disease in Pakistan. He added during last one month the Federal government has taken several steps and adopted standard operating procedure (SOP) about the disease.

He said that proper screening mechanism was developed at all airports besides availability of personal protection equipment kits for health staff and regular surveillance.

He said that due to such steps Pakistan is the last country in the region where coronavirus case was reported very late when cases were reported in all neighboring countries included China, Iran, Afghanistan and India.

He said that the Prime Minister has issued special instruction to share update on daily basis. He asked to avoid spreading false information about the disease and expressed the hope that media will play a responsible role.