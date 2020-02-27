UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mirza Confirms Two Coronavirus Cases From Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Mirza confirms two coronavirus cases from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday confirmed report of first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Dr Zafar Mirza said that both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols and appealed to avoid sharing personal details of patients.

He said that there is no need to panic as things are under control. He said that both patients had travel history of Iran.

He said "In present situation we need to focus on prevention and showing of responsibility." In case of any suspected coronavirus patient with having disease symptoms, information should be shared immediately with the health officials, doctors or direct to Health Ministry's helpline number 1166.

He said that the government has made all necessary arrangements to have check on suspected coronavirus patients and its further spread. He said that those citizens with having travel history of Iran and China and having coronavirus symptoms should contact to the medical experts.

Dr Mirza expressed the hope that due to better health strategy there is no chance of outbreak of disease in Pakistan. He added during last one month the Federal government has taken several steps and adopted standard operating procedure (SOP) about the disease.

He said that proper screening mechanism was developed at all airports besides availability of personal protection equipment kits for health staff and regular surveillance.

He said that due to such steps Pakistan is the last country in the region where coronavirus case was reported very late when cases were reported in all neighboring countries included China, Iran, Afghanistan and India.

He said that the Prime Minister has issued special instruction to share update on daily basis. He asked to avoid spreading false information about the disease and expressed the hope that media will play a responsible role.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister Quetta Iran China Media All Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

32 minutes ago

US, Iraqi Armies Conduct Security Operations Aroun ..

24 minutes ago

North Macedonian Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case

24 minutes ago

US Navy Tests First SM-2 Missile From Restarted Pr ..

25 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 26 Feb 2020

27 minutes ago

UAE national banks&#039; investments hit AED10.4 b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.