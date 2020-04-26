UrduPoint.com
Mirza For Taking Preventive Measures Against COVID-19 During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Mirza for taking preventive measures against COVID-19 during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday urged citizens to take preventive measures against COVID-19 during Ramazan to mitigate pandemic in the country.

Zafar Mirza, in a briefing on COVID-19, said that still there were threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He advised to adopt social distancing and remain stay at home. He said that in order to create awareness in public about preventive measures during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, a communication material has been prepared at NCOC.

He said that the Federal government in collaboration with the diaspora health professionals launched Yaran-e-Watan Initiate.

He said that this initiative is aligned with the national vision to realize and mobilize the full potential of the Pakistani diaspora community, for the health sector development in Pakistan.

Dr Mirza said that Yaran-e-Watan will enable the exchange of knowledge and expertise by curating an integrated platform, developed by the National Information board of Technology.

It will offer two-way engagement by connecting the diaspora or overseas Pakistani health professionals with volunteer healthcare opportunities at Pakistani institutions and healthcare providers.

He said that the government was working hard in providing adequate national emergency response. He added the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the entire world into a struggle.

