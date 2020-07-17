UrduPoint.com
Mirza Iftikhar Pleads SC To Adjourn Contempt Proceedings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

Mirza Iftikhar pleads SC to adjourn contempt proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Mirza Iftikhar-ud-Din on Friday pleaded before the Supreme Court to adjourn hearing of contempt of court proceedings in a derogatory video case against the judiciary and judges.

Mrs Sarkar Abbas counsel for Mirza Iftikhar submitted the application through Advocate on Record Syed Rafaqat Hussain Shah.  The application stated that an FIR was registered on June 29 under Section 7ATA 1997 r/w 34, 500, 505, 506 PPC R/w 20 PECA, 2016 at Police Station FIA CTW against applicant on the application moved at Police Station Secretariat Islamabad by Sarina Isa, however, later the complaint was transferred to FIA CTW. The applicant jointed the investigation remained under physical remand for 8/9 days thereafter he had been sent to judicial lock up, it added.  The application stated that the investigation was still in progress and challan had not be submitted.

The application stated allegations in contempt of court and FIR No-3/2020 were directly linked with each other based on the same video clip, if any step /decision was taken by the apex court that would effect the investigation, trial and defence of the applicant in case registered by FIA CTW.

That free and fair trial was fundamental right of every citizen, any findings of the Apex Court would create impediment forthe trial court while reaching at any conclusion in the above said case, it added.

The applicant pleaded that for dispensation of justice it was necessary that proceeding In contempt of court may be staved so the learned judge of trial court may reach at free, fair and just decision.

