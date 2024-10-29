Mirza Ikhtiar Baig to participate in PGA Board Election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Member of the National Assembly and former senior vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, will participate in the board election of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), scheduled here on Wednesday.

Dr. Baig, renowned for his extensive contributions to business and legislative affairs, has also served on the finance, revenue, and commerce committees.

Talking to APP, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said that his election to the Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) board would help highlight Pakistan's perspective at this important international forum.

“This platform represents a unique opportunity for Pakistani lawmakers to engage with global challenges, and I look forward to working with colleagues from across the aisle to promote meaningful action,” he added.

His involvement in the PGA election adds significant weight to the proceedings, given his experience and influence in policy-making.

Ms. Mónica Adame, Secretary-General of PGA, will preside over the board meeting, which will focus on key agendas and the election process.

Her leadership is anticipated to guide discussions covering PGA’s global initiatives and efforts to mobilize parliamentarians worldwide for peace, democracy, and sustainable development.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig’s participation is expected to bring valuable insights, particularly in promoting policy cohesion and fostering international collaboration.