Mirza Inaugurates Global Health Department At HSA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Mirza inaugurates Global Health Department at HSA

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday inaugurated the new Global Health Department at the Health Services Academy (HSA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday inaugurated the new Global Health Department at the Health Services academy (HSA).

He inaugurated the department during the 10th annual public health conference. This Global Health Department has been established in collaboration with the University of Manitoba, Canada.

The ceremony was attended by Dr James Blanchard, Professor, Department of Community Health Sciences, Dr Faran Emmanuel, Dr Maryanne Crockett and Dr Tahira Ezra Reza from the University of Manitoba, Canada.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that through this Global Health Department, Pakistan enters the realm of global health-research and practice. The Global Health Department at the Health Services Academy will harmonize the work of our global partners working in Pakistan.

He added it will support the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination in preparations for various global health fora like the World Health Assembly and other similar prestigious global health events and will become the hub for multi-country international collaborative research and capacity building.

The Global Health Department envisions to foster a partnership between the Centre for Global Public Health, University of Manitoba, Centre for Global Public Health-Pakistan, Health Services Academy and its departments, the Health and Population think tank, Health Policy Unit at the Ministry of National Health Services and multiple other international partners and universities towards building a collaborative platform to launch global health programs and projects in Pakistan.

