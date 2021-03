Mirza Muhammad Afridi takes oath as Senate deputy chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Newly-elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday administrated oath to the newly-elected Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Newly-elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday administrated oath to the newly-elected Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

He got 54 votes while joint opposition supported candidate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri secured 44 votes.