- Home
- Pakistan
- Mirza Mushtaq slams India's HR abuses in Kashmir on 'Solidarity Day', demands true picture
Mirza Mushtaq Slams India's HR Abuses In Kashmir On 'Solidarity Day', Demands True Picture
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the eve of Solidarity Day, Senior Kashmiri leader APHC Engr. Mirza Mushtaq Mehmood Shah condemned India's human rights abuses in Kashmir, revealing that UN defense observers are barred from witnessing the dire situation on the ground, underscoring the need for international intervention.
In his exclusive talk with ptv, Mirza Mushtaq emphasized the need for international attention to the plight of Kashmiris and stressed that the true picture of the human rights situation in Kashmir must be revealed, highlighting the suffering of the Kashmiri people under Indian rule.
Mushtaq demanded that UN defense observers and other human rights organizations should visit Kashmir to witness the true picture of human rights abuses and suffering of the Kashmiri people.
He revealed that the Indian government is deliberately hiding the true picture of human rights abuses in Kashmir, concealing the extent of atrocities, torture and oppression inflicted upon the Kashmiri people.
Mirza Mushtaq expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir, acknowledging Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause. He thanked the Government of Pakistan for its commitment to the Kashmir issue, emphasizing the unbreakable bond between Pakistan and Kashmir.
Recent Stories
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Event held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Women University6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in befitting manner6 minutes ago
-
Mirza Mushtaq slams India's HR abuses in Kashmir on 'Solidarity Day', demands true picture6 minutes ago
-
IUB Head emphasizes need for swift Int'l action, youth-led awareness on Kashmir cause6 minutes ago
-
KP stands for oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK amid mammoth rallies, demonstrations on solidarity day6 minutes ago
-
Employment opportunities to be provided to recovered drug addicts6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes solidarity walk for Kashmiris16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC leads rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri16 minutes ago
-
MPAs from Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot meet PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif26 minutes ago
-
Walk held to express solidarity with Kashmiris26 minutes ago
-
AJK Speaker lauds Pakistan’s commitment towards Kashmir cause26 minutes ago