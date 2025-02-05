(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the eve of Solidarity Day, Senior Kashmiri leader APHC Engr. Mirza Mushtaq Mehmood Shah condemned India's human rights abuses in Kashmir, revealing that UN defense observers are barred from witnessing the dire situation on the ground, underscoring the need for international intervention.

In his exclusive talk with ptv, Mirza Mushtaq emphasized the need for international attention to the plight of Kashmiris and stressed that the true picture of the human rights situation in Kashmir must be revealed, highlighting the suffering of the Kashmiri people under Indian rule.

Mushtaq demanded that UN defense observers and other human rights organizations should visit Kashmir to witness the true picture of human rights abuses and suffering of the Kashmiri people.

He revealed that the Indian government is deliberately hiding the true picture of human rights abuses in Kashmir, concealing the extent of atrocities, torture and oppression inflicted upon the Kashmiri people.

Mirza Mushtaq expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir, acknowledging Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause. He thanked the Government of Pakistan for its commitment to the Kashmir issue, emphasizing the unbreakable bond between Pakistan and Kashmir.