Mirza Seeks Citizens' Support In Smart Lockdown Policy Implementation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday asked the citizens to support the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its smart lockdown policy.

Dr Mirza, in a news briefing, said the policy of smart lockdown could be successfully implemented if the citizens fully cooperated with the government and implemented all the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the people would be informed through the media about their responsibilities and they could also visit official websites to know about the SOPs. He urged the citizens to take preventive measures against COVID-19 during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to mitigate the pandemic in the country.

He said still there were threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said in order to create public awareness about the preventive measures during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, a communication material had been prepared for the awareness of citizens.

He said the SOPs had been prepared for all the persons concerned keeping in view the prevailing disease situation and asked the citizens to read them.

He said the situation was better in Pakistan regarding COVID-19 as compared to other countries. The government was gradually normalizing the lockdown in order to give relief to the common man and poor segments of the society.

He said initially those businesses were allowed where the chances of spread of disease were very low but with the obligation to follow the SOPs which were prepared to continue business activities with zero space for any negligence to spreading corona.

Dr Mirza asked the citizens to strictly follow all the SOPs issued by the government, including those for shopping, for use of masks, for business activities, for quarantine or for mosques, to protect themselves against the disease.

