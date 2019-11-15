Mirza Shahzad Akbar proposes PML-N leader to deposit surety bond for availing medical facility abroad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Friday proposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to deposit surety bonds in the courts and avail medical facility abroad

This was a one time facility being extended by the government to the former prime minister, he said while talking to a private news channel.

As per law, the name of any convict person by the court of law, could not be removed from the exit control list (ECL), he added.

The condition of surety bonds was imposed on the PML-N leader after the committee decision, he said adding the bail was granted to him for eight weeks.

In reply to a question, he said PML-N leader should deposit the indemnity bonds in the courts and leave the country for medical treatment.