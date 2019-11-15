UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mirza Shahzad Akbar Proposes PML-N Leader To Deposit Surety Bond For Availing Medical Facility Abroad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:16 PM

Mirza Shahzad Akbar proposes PML-N leader to deposit surety bond for availing medical facility abroad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Friday proposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to deposit surety bonds in the courts and avail medical facility abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Friday proposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to deposit surety bonds in the courts and avail medical facility abroad.

This was a one time facility being extended by the government to the former prime minister, he said while talking to a private news channel.

As per law, the name of any convict person by the court of law, could not be removed from the exit control list (ECL), he added.

The condition of surety bonds was imposed on the PML-N leader after the committee decision, he said adding the bail was granted to him for eight weeks.

In reply to a question, he said PML-N leader should deposit the indemnity bonds in the courts and leave the country for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Government Court

Recent Stories

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

3 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

3 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

4 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

4 minutes ago

Kiwi Lee fires sizzling 62 to seize early PGA Mexi ..

4 minutes ago

London stocks steady despite BT nationalisation pl ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.