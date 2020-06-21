UrduPoint.com
Mirza Stresses Special Care For Elders During Coronavirus Pandemic

Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Mirza stresses special care for elders during coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday asked the people to take special care for their elders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a media briefing, Dr Mirza stressed the need for wearing face masks, observing social distancing and frequent hand washing to stay safe from the COVID-19 He said that so far 3,500 people lost their lives due to novel coronavirus and 72 percent of them were above age 50.

He said the senior citizens should avoid public transport and crowded places.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the Ministry of National Health Services has issued special guidelines at the website covid.

gov.pk for protection of the senior citizens from coronavirus.

He said that 2,500 people who died were above age 50 and 70% were those who were already suffering with other ailments.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that the people with ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiac problems are vulnerable and need more care during pandemic.

He stressed on taking preventive measures including washing of hands for 20 seconds, wearing of masks, covering of nose while sneezing, seeking of medical care regulatory, avoiding crowded places, not contact with sick people, touching of face and nose etc.

