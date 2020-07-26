UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mirza Urges Citizens To Follow COVID-19 SOPs Vigorously During Eid

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

Mirza urges citizens to follow COVID-19 SOPs vigorously during Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday advised the citizens to strictly follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country during Eid-ul-Adha.

In a media briefing at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dr Mirza said that the objective behind these SOPs was to avoid spread of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 to general public, the buyers and sellers of animals during Eid-ul-Adha.

He added the SOPs were related with the social distancing, preventive measures during slaughtering of animals and during Eid prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that public should only undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid holidays as it is likely to fall in the peak period of pandemic in Pakistan while social visits at Eid and general family get togethers should be avoided.

He appealed citizens to follow all SOPs during these days and support the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19. He added due to government's effective strategy the cases of corona were decreasing and the situation was gradually improving in the country.

He however said that still there were threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that the steps taken by Pakistan to control the pandemic had been highly appreciated globally as a reduction of 80% cases had been reported. He added the government had contacted religious scholars to convince people in Eid days about preventive measures.

He said that the government had already made a strategy to manage the situation during Eid-ul-Adha. He added in order to create awareness in public about preventive measures, the government had tried its level best to publicly share all SOPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Holidays Sunday Family Media All Government Share Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Post introduces digital location manageme ..

19 seconds ago

Municipality of Abu Dhabi City distributes Eid clo ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Culture reveals details of sectoral pillars ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, Greece sign MoU on culture, creative sector

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council performs ..

30 minutes ago

DEWA, BSI launch first Enterprise Risk and Resilie ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.