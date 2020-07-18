UrduPoint.com
Misappropriation Claimed Against Bahuddin Zakariya University Dean, Faculty Of Pharmacy Clarifies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 03:29 PM

Misappropriation claimed against Bahuddin Zakariya University Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy clarifies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A senior professor of pharmacy department, Bahuddin Zakariya University (BZU) was claimed of committing 'misappropriation' and 'promoting favoritism' in appointment of Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy in the university.

In his written statement issued here on Saturday, Professor Dr Nisar Hussain Shah said that he held complaint against the incumbent Dean of faculty of pharmacy Dr Muhammad Uzair whose notification was released on July 17, 2020, that he had backing of a specific religio-political lobby working in the academia. He said he was a senior most professor and working already as an acting Dean for quite some time in the department. He said notification for appointment of the incumbent Dean had been changed for three times under 'malafide agenda'.

While contacted, BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Kundi, he dispelled impression of committing any misappropriation or by-passing rules of the university in notifying the current Dean of Pharmacy department Professor Dr Muhammad Uzair.

He said, Dr Uzair was elevated to said portfolio by recommendation of competent promotional board.

He said Chief Minister Punjab approved the recommendation before notifying him as the Dean.

He said he could not go even an inch against the merit both in administrative or academic affairs and everything was completed through open competitive process.

