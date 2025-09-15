Misbah invites China to participate in upcoming ISC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Ambassador Misbah Khar, Special Envoy for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), on Monday invited China to participate in the first session of the ISC, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025 under the theme “Peace, Development, Stability, and Security.

During a meeting with Ms. Dong Wenli, Deputy Director of the Political Section of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, and Mr. Zhang Duo, Attaché of the Chinese Embassy she briefed the Chinese delegation on the vision, objectives, and structure of the ISC, an international parliamentary forum designed to foster dialogue and cooperation among Speakers of Parliaments and global leaders.

She said that the ISC seeks to advance peace, development, stability, and security through inclusive parliamentary diplomacy and practical collaboration.

She further underlined that Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has been unanimously elected as the founding President of the ISC. She noted that this development reflects the confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s leadership role in strengthening parliamentary engagement at the global stage.

” The conference is expected to gather Speakers and parliamentary representatives from across the globe, including ASEAN and other regional organisations, with strong participation from both member and non-member states.

Ms. Dong Wenli appreciated the comprehensive briefing and observed that next year, Pakistan and China will celebrate 74 years of diplomatic relations, a milestone that reflects the depth and resilience of their friendship. She reaffirmed China’s strong commitment to advancing multilateral cooperation and expressed confidence that the ISC would serve as an important platform for constructive engagement.

Khar said that Pakistan attaches special significance to China’s presence in the ISC and values its role in reinforcing the vision of shared peace and development.

She further underlined that Pakistan and China enjoy strategic and cordial bilateral relations, which continue to serve as a foundation for their close cooperation in regional and global affairs.

The meeting concluded with mutual expressions of goodwill and a shared commitment to deepen Pakistan–China relations as both sides prepare for the inaugural ISC session in Islamabad.