Open Menu

Misbah Khar Briefs Thai Envoy On ISC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Misbah Khar briefs Thai envoy on ISC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Ambassador and Advisor to the Chairman Senate, Misbah Khar, on Wednesday briefed the Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan, Rongvudhi Virabutr, on the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC).

During the meeting, Ms. Khar said that the ISC currently comprised on 45 Speakers of national parliaments and that, in the recent elections held in Malaysia, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani was unanimously elected as its first President.

She also extended a formal invitation to the Speaker of the Thai Parliament to attend the upcoming ISC session, scheduled for November 11 and 12, 2025, in Islamabad, under the theme Peace, Security and Development.

The discussion also touched on women’s leadership and empowerment.

Ms. Khar underlined Pakistan’s commitment to promoting women in decision-making roles, stressing that global platforms like the ISC can amplify women’s voices in parliamentary diplomacy.

She emphasised the need to encourage women to enter the workforce and contribute actively to society.

The Thai envoy welcomed the initiative and expressed support for efforts that enable women to assume leadership roles.

In response, Ms. Khar assured him of Pakistan’s full support in this shared objective, adding that the ISC must be used to highlight the voices of women—particularly those facing suppression—and to create sustainable opportunities for their livelihoods.

She further noted that the Senate of Pakistan has introduced legislation to strengthen women’s empowerment and ensure their meaningful participation in national development.

Ambassador Virabutr affirmed his commitment to encouraging greater efforts toward advancing women’s leadership, while Ms. Khar reiterated her readiness to collaborate closely on initiatives that enhance parliamentary cooperation and gender equality.

Recent Stories

Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, glob ..

Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets 

4 minutes ago
 Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's ..

Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's ..

9 minutes ago
 TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

3 hours ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

3 hours ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

18 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

18 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

18 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

18 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan