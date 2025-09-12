Misbah Khar discusses Pakistan–Oman parliamentary cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) and Advisor to the Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Ambassador Misbah Khar, on Friday met with Fahad Bin Sulaiman Bin Khalaf Al-Harusi, Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Misbah Khar briefed the Omani Ambassador on the establishment and objectives of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), a newly created international forum envisioned to provide a unique platform for dialogue among Speakers of parliaments and world leaders.

She underlined that the ISC seeks to promote peace, conflict resolution, stability, and security through inclusive parliamentary diplomacy and practical cooperation.

Ambassador Khar further highlighted that Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has been unanimously elected as the first President of the ISC, a development that demonstrates the wide international confidence reposed in Pakistan’s leadership role in global parliamentary engagement.

Extending a formal invitation, the Ambassador ISC invited Oman’s leadership to participate in the first ISC session, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025, under the theme: “Peace, Stability, and Security.”

Ambassador Fahad Bin Sulaiman Bin Khalaf Al-Harusi welcomed the initiative, reaffirming the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Oman and expressing his country’s full support for Pakistan’s leadership and for the ISC as a platform of growing global importance.

The Advisor to the Chairman Senate in response, assured Oman’s Ambassador of Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening parliamentary cooperation with Oman and of working closely together to advance the ISC’s mission of fostering peace and stability through parliamentary diplomacy.