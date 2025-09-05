Misbah Khar invites Turkish Speaker to participate in ISC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Chairman Senate, Misbah Khar, on Friday extended a formal invitation to the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye to participate in the first session of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), scheduled for November 11–12, 2025, in Islamabad under the theme of 'Peace, Stability and Security'.

During her visit to the Embassy of Türkiye, she met with Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu and briefed him on the ISC, a newly established global forum aimed at fostering dialogue and practical solutions through Speakers of parliaments and world leaders.

She explained that the ISC was designed to bring nations together on critical issues such as peace, conflict resolution, stability, and security, providing an inclusive platform for constructive parliamentary diplomacy.

Misbah Khar also noted that Pakistan’s Chairman Senate, Yousuf Raza Gillani, has been unanimously elected as the first President of the ISC, reflecting broad international confidence in Pakistan’s leadership role.

Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye, expressing his country’s full support for Pakistan and for the ISC as an emerging platform of global significance.

In response, Misbah Khar assured him of Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with Türkiye and advancing the ISC’s mission.