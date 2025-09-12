Open Menu

Misbah Khar Meets Ambassador Of Uzbekistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Misbah Khar, Adviser to the Chairman of the Senate and Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), on Friday met with Alisher Tukhtayev, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, to discuss Uzbekistan’s participation and role in the upcoming ISC taking place in Islamabad on 11-12 November 2025 under the theme “Peace, Security, and Development”.

During the meeting, Misbah Khar outlined the conference’s core objectives: strengthening peace through parliamentary engagement, advancing regional security cooperation, promoting legislative responses to transnational challenges, and fostering sustainable development.

She underscored the importance of connecting parliaments in the region for conflict prevention, food, water, and energy security, as well as inclusive growth.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan reaffirmed his country’s commitment to participating in the ISC.

He welcomed the initiative and expressed interest in contributing to deliberations on stability, regional connectivity, and legislative diplomacy.

He also stressed the need for concrete outcomes from the conference, especially in areas of trade, cross-border cooperation, and resilience.

