Misbah Khar Meets Assistant Political Advisor, Embassy Of Japan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 10:44 PM
Ambassador Misbah Khar, Special Envoy for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), held a meeting with Asad Ayaz, Assistant Political Advisor at the Embassy of Japan, on Monday at Parliament House
The meeting focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Japan, while also reviewing opportunities for expanding collaboration in political, economic, and cultural spheres.
Both sides acknowledged the longstanding friendship between the two countries and emphasised the importance of institutionalising parliamentary exchanges to promote mutual understanding and people-to-people contact.
Misbah Khar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its multifaceted relations with Japan.
She emphasised that deeper engagement at the parliamentary level would play a crucial role in promoting the shared values of democracy, peace, and prosperity.
Asad Ayaz appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in regional stability and acknowledged the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as a tool to foster stronger bilateral ties.
Misbah Khar also briefed Asad Ayaz on the vision, aims, and objectives of the newly established Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC). She extended a formal invitation to the leadership of Japan to participate in the ISC session, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025 under the theme: “Peace, Development, Stability, and Security.”
She emphasised that the ISC is envisioned as a unique global forum that brings together Speakers of Parliaments and international leaders, serving as a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration on matters of peace, development, stability, and security through inclusive parliamentary diplomacy and constructive engagement.
