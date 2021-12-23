Misbah murder case: two main accused held

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two main accused of the murder of eight-year-old girl Misbah from Gujranwala area

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two main accused of the murder of eight-year-old girl Misbah from Gujranwala area.

Sadr police Phoolnagar along with Gujranwala police conducted raids in Gujranwala area and arrested main accused identified as Muhammad Ali from Canal View Society and Ahmed Shakil from Peoples Colony.

The police recovered two maids identified as Waqas (7) resident of Jaranwala and Sabah (8) resident of Phoolnagar from the accused.

Both the children have been handed over to Child Protection Bureau for onward delivery to their parents.

Raids were being conducted for the arrest of third accused Usman.

Further investigation was underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that eight-year-old Misbah resident of Phoolnagar was killed last day at a home owned by Usman in Gujranwala. The Chief Minister Punjab and IGP Punjab took notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of accused.