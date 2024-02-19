Misbah-ul-Islam Appointed SE Toba Tek Singh
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 07:07 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Misbah-ul-Islam has been appointed as Superintending Engineer (SE) Operation Toba Tek Singh Circle.
FESCO spokesman said here on Monday that FESCO Authority has issued notification for appointment of Misbah-ul-Islam.
Earlier, Misbah was performing duties as SE Material Inspection FESCO and now he started work after taking over charge of his new office at Toba Circle, he added.
