Misbehavior with aged woman: ASI sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :A judicial magistrate on Friday sent an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) involved in misbehaving and hurling threats to an elderly woman to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The Old Anarkali police produced the accused, ASI Asif Ali, before Judicial Magistrate Waseem Iftikhar at district courts. The investigation officer submitted that investigation had been completed from the accused and no physical remand was required.

Subsequently, the judicial magistrate sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

The court also directed for submitting challan (charge-sheet) on the next date of hearing.

The ASI was suspended from service and booked under charges 155 C of the Police Order after Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz took notice of the incident.

Action was taken against him after a video footage of the incident went viral online showing the arrogant officer's misbehavior with the elderly woman, Kundan Mai, 85, at the Central Police Office.