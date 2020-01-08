UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miscellaneous Petition Filed In LHC To Stop Implementation Upon Death Sentence Of Pervaiz Musharraf

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:12 PM

Miscellaneous petition filed in LHC to stop implementation upon death sentence of Pervaiz Musharraf

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Once again a miscellaneous petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in order to stop implementation upon the death sentence of former military dictator and President Pervaiz Musharraf.Advocate Azhar Siddique has filed a miscellaneous petition in the LHC seeking to stop the implementation of death sentence awarded to Pervaiz Musharraf in high treason case.Petition has also been fixed for hearing.Full bench presided over by justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will take up the case for hearing.

Petitioner took the plea that special court had given the judgment in high treason case against Musharraf in haste and the matter related to constitution of special courts was pending hearing with the court.Petitioner has prayed court that it should issue order to stop implementation upon the death sentence of Pervaiz Musharraf.Before this Pervaiz Musharraf had also challenged the decision of special court in the Lahore High Court.Former President while raising objection upon Para 66 prayed court to expunge it.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf Dictator Court

Recent Stories

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

11 minutes ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

34 minutes ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

39 minutes ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

53 minutes ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.