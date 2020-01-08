Miscellaneous petition filed in LHC to stop implementation upon death sentence of Pervaiz Musharraf

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Once again a miscellaneous petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in order to stop implementation upon the death sentence of former military dictator and President Pervaiz Musharraf.Advocate Azhar Siddique has filed a miscellaneous petition in the LHC seeking to stop the implementation of death sentence awarded to Pervaiz Musharraf in high treason case.Petition has also been fixed for hearing.Full bench presided over by justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will take up the case for hearing.

Petitioner took the plea that special court had given the judgment in high treason case against Musharraf in haste and the matter related to constitution of special courts was pending hearing with the court.Petitioner has prayed court that it should issue order to stop implementation upon the death sentence of Pervaiz Musharraf.Before this Pervaiz Musharraf had also challenged the decision of special court in the Lahore High Court.Former President while raising objection upon Para 66 prayed court to expunge it.