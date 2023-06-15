Miscreant killed in exchange of fire with police in DI Khan

A miscreant was killed during an exchange of fire with a police party in the limits of Kulachi Police Station on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A miscreant was killed during an exchange of fire with a police party in the limits of Kulachi Police Station on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the police received secret information about the presence of two accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Syed Ghulam and Ashfaq son of Ishaq in the Garah Jahankhani area who were wanted to police in an attempt to murder and theft cases.

The police team led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Abdul Rasheed Khan along with SHO Faheem Mumtaz conducted the operation following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As the police party reached the site, the miscreants opened fire on the police. The police retaliated and forced the miscreants to escape towards the forests. As the firing stopped, the police searched for the miscreants in the forest.

During the search, the police found a body along with a hand grenade, a 30-bore pistol and ammunition. The body was identified as accused Ashfaq, who was wanted by Kulachi police in several attempts to murder and theft cases.