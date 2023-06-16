UrduPoint.com

Miscreant Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Police In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Miscreant killed in exchange of fire with police in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A miscreant was killed during an exchange of fire with a police party in the limits of Kulachi Police Station on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the police received secret information about the presence of two accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Syed Ghulam and Ashfaq son of Ishaq in the Garah Jahankhani area who were wanted to police in an attempt to murder and theft cases.

The police team led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Abdul Rasheed Khan along with SHO Faheem Mumtaz conducted the operation following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As the police party reached the site, the miscreants opened fire on the police. The police retaliated and forced the miscreants to escape towards the forests. As the firing stopped, the police searched for the miscreants in the forest.

During the search, the police found a body along with a hand grenade, a 30-bore pistol and ammunition. The body was identified as accused Ashfaq, who was wanted by Kulachi police in several attempts to murder and theft cases.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Fire Police Exchange Police Station Circle SITE

Recent Stories

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port so ..

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port source

27 minutes ago
 Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

27 minutes ago
 Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BU ..

Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BUITEMS

27 minutes ago
 US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian ..

US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

27 minutes ago
 Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

29 minutes ago
 European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers Fr ..

European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers From Own Network - Commissioner

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.