Miscreant Killed In Karak Police Retaliatory Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A miscreant was shot dead in retaliatory fire by the police during an attack on police in Karak district on Saturday.
Police said, unidentified motorcycle riders opened fire on the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khurram police station in Karak.
In response, the police immediately retaliated, killing one of the attackers while the other managed to escape.
Upon receiving information, a heavy contingent of police was dispatched from the headquarters to the crime scene. The police have cordoned off the mountainous area of Tootki and launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspect.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Miscreant killed in Karak police retaliatory fire6 minutes ago
-
11 drug peddlers, bootleggers, other lawbreakers netted6 minutes ago
-
Health sub committee demands independent audit into missing MRI machine at Ayub Medical Complex6 minutes ago
-
Second day of SWCCI exhibition inaugurated6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Yazman tehsil16 minutes ago
-
DC gives away Dastak ID cards to citizens16 minutes ago
-
TikToker arrested for filming women in Bazaar16 minutes ago
-
ADC launches anti-polio campaign16 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman meets Baku horticulture experts to discuss Islamabad’s beautification plan26 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness26 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to uniform progress of all areas: PM26 minutes ago
-
Bootlegger arrested with 200 liquor bottles26 minutes ago