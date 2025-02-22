Miscreant killed in Karak police retaliatory fire

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A miscreant was shot dead in retaliatory fire by the police during an attack on police in Karak district on Saturday.

Police said, unidentified motorcycle riders opened fire on the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khurram police station in Karak.

In response, the police immediately retaliated, killing one of the attackers while the other managed to escape.

Upon receiving information, a heavy contingent of police was dispatched from the headquarters to the crime scene. The police have cordoned off the mountainous area of Tootki and launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspect.