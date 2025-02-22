Open Menu

Miscreant Killed In Karak Police Retaliatory Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Miscreant killed in Karak police retaliatory fire

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A miscreant was shot dead in retaliatory fire by the police during an attack on police in Karak district on Saturday.

Police said, unidentified motorcycle riders opened fire on the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khurram police station in Karak.

In response, the police immediately retaliated, killing one of the attackers while the other managed to escape.

Upon receiving information, a heavy contingent of police was dispatched from the headquarters to the crime scene. The police have cordoned off the mountainous area of Tootki and launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at weddin ..

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

27 minutes ago
 Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Bai ..

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

37 minutes ago
 PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms o ..

PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket ..

Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..

1 hour ago
 IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Suprem ..

IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa ..

ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case

1 hour ago
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, ..

Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands

2 hours ago
 Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

4 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

5 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan