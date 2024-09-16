Miscreants Attack On Regi Police Station Repulsed
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Peshawar Police have repulsed an attack on Regi Nodel Police Station here on late Sunday night.
Police said that two rockets were fired at the said police station by unknown miscreants and blasted outside.
The police retaliated with firing that led to an escape of miscreants by taking advantage of darkness.
Police have cordoned off the area and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accused arrested in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Senior civil judge denies bail for fraudulent Hajj and Umrah female organizer12 minutes ago
-
Accused in police custody injured in encounter22 minutes ago
-
Customs seize 25 tons of smuggled betel nuts42 minutes ago
-
WASA sluggishness results 2000 female students suffering for 12 days2 hours ago
-
Man dies in a road mishap2 hours ago
-
15 criminals held3 hours ago
-
Senate session postponed sans agenda11 hours ago
-
45 poets enthrall audience at mushaira event in Kohat12 hours ago
-
Balochistan Child Protection Commission condemns use of children as human shields12 hours ago
-
NA to meet on Monday at 12:30 pm12 hours ago
-
Minister reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations in high-level meeting13 hours ago