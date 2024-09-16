Miscreants attack on Regi police station repulsed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Peshawar Police have repulsed an attack on Regi Nodel Police Station here on late Sunday night.

Police said that two rockets were fired at the said police station by unknown miscreants and blasted outside.

The police retaliated with firing that led to an escape of miscreants by taking advantage of darkness.

Police have cordoned off the area and started investigation.