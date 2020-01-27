UrduPoint.com
Miscreants Attacked On Check Post, No Casualty Reported

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Unidentified miscreants attacked on Khutti police check post with rockets and hand grenades no casualty has been reported, police confirmed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN JAN, 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Unidentified miscreants attacked on Khutti police check post with rockets and hand grenades no casualty has been reported, police confirmed.

The check post, attacked between Sunday and Monday night received partial damages.

According to police source unknown terrorists riding motor-bikes in attack hurled hand-grenades and fired rockets on Khutti Check post, situated some 20 kilo meters off DI Khan on Zhob road in the limit of Dera Town police station.

The source informed that the miscreants fled the scene while taking advantage of darkness after retaliated by the police officials on duty at check post.

The post according to source received partial damages, however the attack left no human loss. The incident was immediately followed by a joint search operation of police and security forces and no arrest was made.

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Brigadier Shamrez Khan of Pakistan Army , DPO Dera Hafiz Wahid Mehmood visited the check post and expressed applause on successful response to attack.

