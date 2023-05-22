Miscreants blow up two girls' schools in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The extremists blew up two girls' schools in tehsil Mir Ali of North Waziristan late night, police informed on Monday.

They said that militants blew up Government Girls middle school Khasokhel and Girls Middle School Noor Jannat Gul adding that hunt for the miscreants was underway.

However, the police said that no loss of life was reported in the incident and added the militants used high explosives material to blow up the schools.

They said a complete investigation into the incident would be carried out and perpetrators involved in this anti-state act would not be spared.