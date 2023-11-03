Open Menu

Miscreants Can’t Shake Govt Resolve In Fight Against Terrorism: KP Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Strongly condemning DI Khan blast, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government spokesman said here on Friday that targeting innocent people was highly cowardice and barbaric act of miscreants and such deadly attacks could not shake the resolve of the nation and law enforcement agencies in fight against terrorism.

In a statement issued here, the Spokesman expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and expressed sympathies with the victims’ families.

“The entire nation is united against the menace of terrorism,” he said, adding the people and law enforcement institutions of the region had played a key role in war against terrorism.

He said the provincial government would make every possible effort to protect the rights and properties of people and establishment of peace.

He said the countless sacrifices of police in the fight against terrorism would not go waste. The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has directed the best possible medical facilities to the injured victims of the blast.

