Miscreants destroy school in S Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Unknown miscreants detonated explosives inside a high school in the Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan during late-night hours, police informed on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, miscreants planted explosive material inside Government High School, Azam Warsak, and escaped.

The explosive was later detonated with a remote-controlled device, causing complete damage to the building.

The blast razed most of the building portion to the ground; however, no loss to human life was reported, the spokesman added.