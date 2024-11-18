Miscreants Destroy School In S Waziristan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Unknown miscreants detonated explosives inside a high school in the Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan during late-night hours, police informed on Monday.
According to the police spokesman, miscreants planted explosive material inside Government High School, Azam Warsak, and escaped.
The explosive was later detonated with a remote-controlled device, causing complete damage to the building.
The blast razed most of the building portion to the ground; however, no loss to human life was reported, the spokesman added.
