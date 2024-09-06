Miscreants Fear Balochistan’s Potential Progress: Khawaja Asif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said that miscreants and anti -Pakistan elements fear Balochistan’s potential progress.
It is unfortunate that a one-sided narrative is often promoted regarding Balochistan.
He expressed these views while speaking at a high- level law and order meeting held at CM Secretariat Quetta here.
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Secretary home and high command of the law enforcement agencies were also present.
Speaking at the meeting, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif condemned the killings of innocent people on ethnic and linguistic grounds, calling them deplorable acts.
He praised the Chief Minister's comprehensive briefing on the province’s situation, noting that it was "certainly thought-provoking."
One sided narrative on Balochistan has misled the youth, Federal Minister deplored.
Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, Shahab Ali Shah, briefed the meeting on the overall security situation and the challenges faced by the province.
The meeting also received a detailed briefing on the geography of Balochistan and the capacity of security institutions.
Chief Minister Bugti highlighted the provincial government's initiatives to engage the youth, including the launch of a youth policy.
He noted that loans are being provided to young people under the Akhuwat Program on easy installments.
Additionally, the Chief Minister shared that talented youth from the province are being awarded fully funded scholarships to 200 renowned universities worldwide.
The chief minister emphasized that with the federal government’s cooperation, the provincial government is determined to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism.
He stressed the importance of a joint strategy between federal and provincial governments for eliminating terrorism in Balochistan.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM grateful to Fed Govt for approval of Rs 9bln for completion of Rathoa Haryam Bridge2 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif assures CM to help maintaining peace in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler held in Wah3 minutes ago
-
Austerity ensured as Pakistani missions spent $2.19 mln in 5 years, Senate told13 minutes ago
-
DPO visits residence of martyred cop23 minutes ago
-
Moonshine liquor claims life of young man33 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Ihtesham Yusuf's mother33 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador, delegation visits KU42 minutes ago
-
KMC observes Defence Day42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits residence of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed42 minutes ago
-
Defense Day celebrated at University of Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Delegation of scholars calls on Mohsin Naqvi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain42 minutes ago