Open Menu

Miscreants Fear Balochistan’s Potential Progress: Khawaja Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Miscreants fear Balochistan’s potential progress: Khawaja Asif

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said that miscreants and anti -Pakistan elements fear Balochistan’s potential progress.

It is unfortunate that a one-sided narrative is often promoted regarding Balochistan.

He expressed these views while speaking at a high- level law and order meeting held at CM Secretariat Quetta here.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Secretary home and high command of the law enforcement agencies were also present.

Speaking at the meeting, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif condemned the killings of innocent people on ethnic and linguistic grounds, calling them deplorable acts.

He praised the Chief Minister's comprehensive briefing on the province’s situation, noting that it was "certainly thought-provoking."

One sided narrative on Balochistan has misled the youth, Federal Minister deplored.

Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, Shahab Ali Shah, briefed the meeting on the overall security situation and the challenges faced by the province.

The meeting also received a detailed briefing on the geography of Balochistan and the capacity of security institutions.

Chief Minister Bugti highlighted the provincial government's initiatives to engage the youth, including the launch of a youth policy.

He noted that loans are being provided to young people under the Akhuwat Program on easy installments.

Additionally, the Chief Minister shared that talented youth from the province are being awarded fully funded scholarships to 200 renowned universities worldwide.

The chief minister emphasized that with the federal government’s cooperation, the provincial government is determined to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism.

He stressed the importance of a joint strategy between federal and provincial governments for eliminating terrorism in Balochistan.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Defence Minister Quetta Law And Order Khawaja Asif Young Progress From Government

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

7 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

9 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

9 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

10 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan