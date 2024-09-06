Miscreants fear Balochistan’s potential progress: Khawaja Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said that miscreants and anti -Pakistan elements fear Balochistan’s potential progress.

It is unfortunate that a one-sided narrative is often promoted regarding Balochistan.

He expressed these views while speaking at a high- level law and order meeting held at CM Secretariat Quetta here.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Secretary home and high command of the law enforcement agencies were also present.

Speaking at the meeting, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif condemned the killings of innocent people on ethnic and linguistic grounds, calling them deplorable acts.

He praised the Chief Minister's comprehensive briefing on the province’s situation, noting that it was "certainly thought-provoking."

One sided narrative on Balochistan has misled the youth, Federal Minister deplored.

Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, Shahab Ali Shah, briefed the meeting on the overall security situation and the challenges faced by the province.

The meeting also received a detailed briefing on the geography of Balochistan and the capacity of security institutions.

Chief Minister Bugti highlighted the provincial government's initiatives to engage the youth, including the launch of a youth policy.

He noted that loans are being provided to young people under the Akhuwat Program on easy installments.

Additionally, the Chief Minister shared that talented youth from the province are being awarded fully funded scholarships to 200 renowned universities worldwide.

The chief minister emphasized that with the federal government’s cooperation, the provincial government is determined to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism.

He stressed the importance of a joint strategy between federal and provincial governments for eliminating terrorism in Balochistan.

APP/ask.