Miscreants Involved In Temple Attack Deserve No Concession: IGP

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 11:36 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the miscreants involved in the temple attack in Rahim Yar Khan do not deserve any concession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the miscreants involved in the temple attack in Rahim Yar Khan do not deserve any concession.

An immediate action had been taken against the accused involved in this incident.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with officers in the camp office here on Saturday.

IG Punjab said that police teams were conducting raids and search operations in different areas of the city to arrest the remaining accused as soon as possible.

He said that people of all religions and sects living in the country were Pakistani citizens.

He said that security of worship places was the top priority of Punjab government and police.

The IGP further said that the arrested accused had been produced for identity parade in the terrorism court and sent to the jail on judicial remand adding that while full legal action was being taken against the elements who provoked the people.

Inam Ghani said that the restoration work of Rahim Yar Khan temple under the supervision of Punjab government had been started which will be completed during the next few days.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were being kept informedabout the progress in the case.

During the meeting, the temple attack case and the progress made on it were reviewed in detail while the IG Punjab also issued important instructions.

