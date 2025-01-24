Miscreants Kidnap Policeman, Burn His House In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Unidentified armed men on Friday set the house of a policeman on fire in the Tank district and later abducted him at gunpoint.
Police said that the incident occurred in the village of Gara Shada within the jurisdiction of the Saddar Police Station.
Police report stated that unknown assailants completely burned down the house of police constable, Akhtar Zaman during the night and subsequently kidnapped him.
In response, a heavy contingent of police and security forces launched a search operation in the area to recover the abducted policeman.
