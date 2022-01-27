UrduPoint.com

Miscreants Kill Gas Project's Guard, Injure Another

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) ::Armed attackers on Thursday killed a security guard and critically injured another during an attack on gas field in Thall tehsil of Hangu district.

A police spokesman said that unknown miscreants attacked a gas project on the boundary of Thall and Karak, killing a security guard and injuring another.

The injured security guard was missing from the scene however, search operation was underway to find him.

Personnel of Thall Scouts and police soon after receiving information reached the site of the incident however, the miscreants managed to escape.A police spokesman said that a big area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been started to nab the perpetrators involved.

