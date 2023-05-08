UrduPoint.com

Miscreants Target Mattni Police Station With Hand-grenades

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Miscreants target Mattni police station with hand-grenades

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Unknown miscreants during the wee hours of Monday morning attacked Adezai police Chowk in the jurisdiction of Mattni police station with hand-grenades however, escaped from the scene after retaliation by the police force.

According to the district police spokesman, a few motorbikes parked inside the police chowk premises were destroyed and glass of windows were broken due to hand-grenades explosion.

He said that luckily nobody was hurt in the attack, adding that the police deployed on the spot gave a befitting response to the miscreants who immediately fled from the scene while taking advantage of the dark.

He said that the district police officers and DSP Mattni reached on the spot and started a search operation in the area to trace out the culprits.

