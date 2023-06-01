Miscreants to face music: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the PTI and its social media activists are giving impression that action is being taken against the party although the PTI's miscreants attacked on military installations with planning on May 09.

Addressing a press conference held at the residence of PPP worker Rana Irfan Ahmad here on Thursday, he said that the law was taking its course and only miscreants were being captured. However, he added that no innocent would be tried and no culprit would be spared.

He said that the PTI, through social media and artificial intelligence, was spreading fake news about women.

They were alleging that their women were being mistreated which was entirely baseless, he said.

Kaira demanded that the government should take action against such incident if someone had evidence otherwise those elements, who were levelling fake allegations without any evidence, should be brought in to courts for punishment as there was the same penalty for a liar as it was for criminal.

He alleged that the PTI was spreading fake news to tilt the perception in favour of the party and was making opinion through fake news. He said that no action was taken before May 9 against the PTI, adding that Imran was being given relief by the courts in those cases even in which Imran even did not seek any relief.

He said that the detention was a normal thing for leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto late , Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and several other political leaders faced detention, then why arrest of Imran had been made an issue. He said that sufficient evidences had been collected before arresting Imran in Al-Qadir University case. Kaira said that after May 09, only those people were arrested who were found involved in violence and women were arrested by the women police.

He said that Imran or whosoever would be tried under the law according to the crime he/she had committed.

He said that the government did not want any victimization of any political worker and only those people would be tried who were involved in terrorist activities.

He said that there were three laws existed in the country to deal such cases including the Civil Law, Anti Terrorism Law and Military Law and only those miscreants would be tried in the military courts who were found involved in attacks on military installations.

He said that the PPP respected the women but it was an equal responsibility of women to do such things that they would be respected for.

He said that several people were giving human right examples from the west, adding, which police or law spared women if they chanted abusive words against the police or state. He said, in the west, police just snubbed the person, involved in criminal activities, without discrimination of his/her gender.

Kaira said that Pakistan had its own laws and it would be implemented for peace, adding that the country did not need any lecture on human rights violation from the countries who remained silent on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chechnya, Bosnia, Myanmar and Palestine.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Imran Khan should express his regret and apologize to the nation for his lies, allegations and staging violation if he was sincere and serious in his desire to dialogue.

He said that he (Imran) should face the law instead of seeking National Reconciliation Order (NRO) for himself through any negotiation.

Telling the background of the dialogue between the PDM and the PTI on election date, Kaira said that it was Imran khan who stepped back when both the delegations were about to agree on an election date. Although the PPP believed in dialogue, but Imran Khan could not be trusted due to his U-turns, he added.

Kaira said that the people were expecting relief in the upcoming budget and despite several problems, the government was giving maximum possible relief to every segment of the society including salaried, business and common people.

He said the people who had left the party in 2018, were returning to the party after exposure of the PTI.

To a question about elections, he said that the PPP was in favour of in time elections.

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza, PPP Lahore Chapter President Ch Aslam Gill and other party leaders were present on the occasion.