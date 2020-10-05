Miscreants torched three cars of journalist in Hangu

Some miscreants on Monday torched three vehicles parked in front of the residence of senior jounalist Zahid Misri Khan in distrct Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Some miscreants on Monday torched three vehicles parked in front of the residence of senior jounalist Zahid Misri Khan in distrct Hangu.

According to police, Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Mansoor Arshad and District Police Officer (DPO), Shahid Ahmed visited the house of journalist Zahid Misri to get details of the sad incident and assured all possible help to trace the culprits.

They strongly condemned the incident and assured to give protection and full support to the journalist community. Police said that one car was completely burnt and two other were partially damaged.

The FIR of the incident has been registered.