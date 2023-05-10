Miscreants who damaged properties have links with India: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday alleged that a handful of miscreants, who damaged military installations and government properties, were in touch with the Indian ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday alleged that a handful of miscreants, who damaged military installations and government properties, were in touch with the Indian ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"They entered the residence of Crops Commander. Their mischievous acts were celebrated by the BJP and the RSS by distributing sweets," Atta Tarar, who was flanked by Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha , told a news conference.

"It was not difficult for the state to crush these elements but it showed restraint (on Tuesday)." He said people did not come out in large numbers in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. "There were only a few small groups of around 50 people (each), who gave an impression that they are launching a campaign against the national security institutions, inside as well as outside the country.

"These individuals have been identified. They will be spared and will face (courts) in terrorism-related cases. They will also not get any job or visa. They will also be not issued character certificates," he added.

Atta Tarar said the handful of insurgents were indeed a minority wing of the RSS, operating in Pakistan which through its mischievous activities was trying to defame the country internationally.

He said there was nothing illegal in Imran Khan's arrest as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had served several call-up notices to him to submit his reply in the Al Qadir Trust case but he never did that and so had to be arrested.

"It is clear now that Imran Niazi is totally a corrupt man. Today, he has confessed before the court that he has looted billions of the nation's money through the Al Qadir Trust. He has also confessed that he has signed the trust deed of (Al Qadir) University. He has lied before the court that education is being imparted at the University." As per the case, Imran Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted 190 million Pounds at that time, sent by the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the PTI government as part of an agreement with a property tycoon. The then-prime minister Imran Khan got approval of the settlement with the UK crime agency from his cabinet in December, 2019, without disclosing the details of the confidential agreement.

Atta Tarar said it should be thoroughly investigated as to why and how Khan had got the approval from his cabinet without disclosing the details of the agreement.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on the occasion said the PTI had defamed the whole country with its vandalism and even did not spare the military installations.

He said it was a matter of grave concern how workers of a political party turned into violent mobs.

He said the Islamabad District and Sessions Court had framed charges against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, in which the deposed premier was accused of taking gifts in an illegal manner.

"His lawyers say that they have boycotted the court's proceedings today. But the reality is that Imran Khan was on the run from the indictment in this case for the past eight months and today the charge sheet has been filed against him," he added.