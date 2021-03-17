Miserable condition of minorities in India proved our elders were right : Prof. Hameed Raza Siddiqui

UrduPoint.com
Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Noted intellectual and educationist Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Sidiiqui said on Wednesday the miserable condition of minorities in India as well as in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) proved that our elders rightly struggled for a separate homeland, and it was fruit of their tireless efforts that we live with freedom in Pakistan.

"Pakistan movement leaders including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammasd Ali Jinah had sensed very early the possibility of hegemony of Hindutva and passed the historic resolution on March 23 in 1940 that materialised into emergence of Pakistan on the world map only seven years later in 1947", Siddiqui told APP.

The intellectual who also served as director colleges Multan division said that it was the Pakistan Resolution that made people believe in the dream of having a separate country.

"Our country is a nuclear power and surviving well as an important country of the world", Dr. Siddiqui said.

He said, unlike India, minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Islamic teachings.

Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui advised youth that "it was time to follow the spirit and philosophy of our elders, the Pakistan Movement leaders, and work hard for the prosperity of the country", besides their own character building.

He said that Pakistan should be top priority for youth. He added that youth must not plunge into despair and instead put their whole energy in achieving their life objectives.

