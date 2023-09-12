Open Menu

Mishaal Malik Urges G20 Leaders To Play Due Role In Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Mishaal Malik urges G20 leaders to play due role in resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Minister for Human Rights, Mishaal Hussain Malik Tuesday appealed to the world leaders, participating in the G20 Summit in New Delhi to play their due role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and to hold India accountable for human rights violations.

"Kashmiris are facing unabated extrajudicial killings, custodial torture, and death, arbitrary detentions, burning and looting of houses to inflict collective punishment, and other worst forms of human rights abuses", she said while talking to a Private news channel.

Pakistanis always stand by the "Kashmiris in their self-determination struggle and will continue to highlight the dispute to the international community, she mentioned.

Replying to a question, she replied Indian government is suppressing every voice raised for freedom, the right to self-determination and justice in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She further called on the G20 leaders to help stop imperialist measures like the occupation of people's lands and properties and the confiscation of houses and other properties in Kashmir.

Modi Prime minister was trying his best to hide the truth, but the world want to hear the truth, she mentioned.

To another question, she called upon the international community to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

She asked G20 members should realize that India's ulterior motives behind holding the groupings meeting in IIOJK is nothing but to hide its anti-Kashmir agenda and demand of the UN resolutions by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

