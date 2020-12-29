UrduPoint.com
Mishal Malik Urges Global Community To Take Notice Of HR Abuses In IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Mishal Hussein Malik, a human rights activist and wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik , Tuesday urged the global community to act responsibly against Indian 'war crimes' in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India should stop human rights violation in valley.

Talking to a Private news channel while highlighting the Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people, she said it is highly unfortunate that India has illegally detained Kashmiri political leadership and India is playing dirty games to suppress the indigenous freedom movement but voice of innocent kashmiris cannot be suppressed through brute force.

She said the Indian troops are torturing our youth and martyring them in fake encounters and Modi regime is allowing illegal settlements to change the demographic composition of IIOJK.

The overall Kashmir is in worst condition where under sever cold kashmiri people are suffering hard due to unavailability of internet and gas, she added.

She mentioned that in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian authorities have extended ban on high-speed internet service in the territory till January and non available internet makes it difficult for a patient to send his/her test and other diagnostic reports to the doctor so coronavirus is spreading fast in valley.

She said that it is obligatory for the international community not to let India hide its black face behind falsehood and shrewdness, hold it accountable for its terrorism, enmity against mankind and the war crimes, and administer justice to the Kashmiri people.

"If India is not held accountable, no one will be able to save the world from becoming a jungle where only falsehood and injustice prevails," she added.

Mishal Malik further slammed the Modi-led Indian fascist government for its fake encounters and action of August 5, last year, when it repealed Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories.

She said that Pakistan has effectively exposed India's state sponsored terrorism at the international front but we must strengthen our lobby to sustain a continued pressure on the international community to take practical steps against India.

She said Indian government is misusing its power against humanity under its black law, especially during the lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread in the country.

