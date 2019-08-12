ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Wife of Hurriyat Leader of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mishal Malik on Sunday urged the world community and international human rights (HR) organizations to help Yasin Malik out from Indian Torture Cell.

The health of my husband, Yasin Malik, was deteriorating with each and every passing day, she stated in an interview with a private news channel.

She said the Indian intelligence forces were involved in mental torturing to Yasin Malik, who had been struggling since long for the liberation of the occupied valley of Kashmir from the Indian occupied forces.

Mishal Malik further stated that different tactics had been used by India to restrict meeting of Yasin Malik with his family members.

She appealed the European Union, Norway, United States, United Kingdom and other international watch dogs to coerce India for early release of the Hurriayat leader Yasin Malik.

Razia Sultana, a small daughter of Yasin Malik, also appealed to United States and other HR organizations for release of her father Yasin Malik who was languishing in Tehar jail. "I need the US help to get my father out of jail, " Razia Sultana added.