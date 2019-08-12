UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mishal Malik Urges World Community, Int'l HR Organizations To Help Yasin Malik Out From Indian Jail

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Mishal Malik urges world community, int'l HR organizations to help Yasin Malik out from Indian Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Wife of Hurriyat Leader of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mishal Malik on Sunday urged the world community and international human rights (HR) organizations to help Yasin Malik out from Indian Torture Cell.

The health of my husband, Yasin Malik, was deteriorating with each and every passing day, she stated in an interview with a private news channel.

She said the Indian intelligence forces were involved in mental torturing to Yasin Malik, who had been struggling since long for the liberation of the occupied valley of Kashmir from the Indian occupied forces.

Mishal Malik further stated that different tactics had been used by India to restrict meeting of Yasin Malik with his family members.

She appealed the European Union, Norway, United States, United Kingdom and other international watch dogs to coerce India for early release of the Hurriayat leader Yasin Malik.

Razia Sultana, a small daughter of Yasin Malik, also appealed to United States and other HR organizations for release of her father Yasin Malik who was languishing in Tehar jail. "I need the US help to get my father out of jail, " Razia Sultana added.

Related Topics

India World Jail Norway European Union Wife Jammu United Kingdom United States Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

1 hour ago

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

3 hours ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.