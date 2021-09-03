Mishal Malik voices concerns over massive human rights' violation in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Friday expressed concern over the massive human rights' violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), particularly the way Indian forces' barbaric act of snatching of mortal remains of Ali Geelani, as his family was preparing for his last rite.

Talking to a private news channel, she condemned the Indian authorities for taking possession of the Geelani's dead body and not allowing Kashmiris even his family members to participate in his funeral.

She said the services of the late Syed Ali Geelani in the struggle for independence of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were unforgettable. He had fought for the right to self-determination of Kashmir during his entire life.

"Ali Geelani was a man of principles and his legacy will continue", she said, adding that the incomplete mission of Ali Geelani would be accomplished soon and the day is not far when Kashmir would get freedom from brutal Indians.

She said that India just pushing world towards multipolar world order, adding that Indian government has crossed all limits of human rights' violation in occupied Kashmir valley.

She said Ali Geelani was a true voice and hero of the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination, the fight against Indian tyranny lit by Syed Ali Geelani in Kashmir would continue till getting freedom.

Hurriyet leader Mishal Malik urged the international community and human rights organizations to set aside their vested interests and take serious note of this unprecedented situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.