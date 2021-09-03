UrduPoint.com

Mishal Malik Voices Concerns Over Massive Human Rights' Violation In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:20 AM

Mishal Malik voices concerns over massive human rights' violation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Friday expressed concern over the massive human rights' violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), particularly the way Indian forces' barbaric act of snatching of mortal remains of Ali Geelani, as his family was preparing for his last rite.

Talking to a private news channel, she condemned the Indian authorities for taking possession of the Geelani's dead body and not allowing Kashmiris even his family members to participate in his funeral.

She said the services of the late Syed Ali Geelani in the struggle for independence of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were unforgettable. He had fought for the right to self-determination of Kashmir during his entire life.

"Ali Geelani was a man of principles and his legacy will continue", she said, adding that the incomplete mission of Ali Geelani would be accomplished soon and the day is not far when Kashmir would get freedom from brutal Indians.

She said that India just pushing world towards multipolar world order, adding that Indian government has crossed all limits of human rights' violation in occupied Kashmir valley.

She said Ali Geelani was a true voice and hero of the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination, the fight against Indian tyranny lit by Syed Ali Geelani in Kashmir would continue till getting freedom.

Hurriyet leader Mishal Malik urged the international community and human rights organizations to set aside their vested interests and take serious note of this unprecedented situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Dead World Wife Jammu Man Independence Family All From Government

Recent Stories

HBL Plaza, Pakistan’s most iconic building, cele ..

HBL Plaza, Pakistan’s most iconic building, celebrates 50 years

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

3 hours ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

11 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

11 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.