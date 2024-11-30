Mishal Yousafzai De-notified As Special Assistant To KP CM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 30, 2024 | 11:22 AM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Secretariat issues notification and sends a summary to provincial chief secretary
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th , 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mishal Azam Yousafzai has been de-notified from her position.
The Chief Minister’s Secretariat issued a notification de-notifying Mishal Azam from her role as Special Assistant.
Mishal Yousafzai confirmed her removal, saying that she was de-notified based on her interview with the channel. However, no such statement regarding the reason behind her removal was made by the KP government.
Mishal Azam Yousafzai also serves as the spokesperson for PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.
In an interview to a local private tv, Mishal Yousafzai claimed that Imran Khan who instructed Bushra Bibi to go to D-Chowk. “When Imran Khan asked her to go, how could Bushra Bibi step back?” she said.
Mishal Yousafzai alleged that Bushra Bibi did not want to return as her vehicle was fired upon and targeted with chemicals, which blurred the windows, forcing her to switch vehicles.
“During this time, I was also separated from Bushra Bibi,” she added.
