Open Menu

Mishap Averted As Oil Tanker Overturns

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Mishap averted as oil tanker overturns

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A possible mishap was averted by the district’s emergency service 1122 as a tanker carrying diesel overturned on Dera’s bypass here on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a diesel-loaded tanker travelling from Karachi flipped over while trying to overtake another vehicle at Maddi Chowk and drifted off the road.

The rescue teams rushed to the site as information was received about the incident and cordoned off the area to prevent possible damage.

The firefighters started the rescue operation under the supervision of Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat, Rescue 1122 and safely emptied the affected tanker to another tanker with the help of modern techniques.

He said that the driver and cleaner remained unhurt in the accident.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Driver Road Vehicle SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

2 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

2 hours ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

3 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

3 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

3 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

7 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

16 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

16 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan