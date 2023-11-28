Mishap averted as oil tanker overturns

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A possible mishap was averted by the district’s emergency service 1122 as a tanker carrying diesel overturned on Dera’s bypass here on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a diesel-loaded tanker travelling from Karachi flipped over while trying to overtake another vehicle at Maddi Chowk and drifted off the road.

The rescue teams rushed to the site as information was received about the incident and cordoned off the area to prevent possible damage.

The firefighters started the rescue operation under the supervision of Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat, Rescue 1122 and safely emptied the affected tanker to another tanker with the help of modern techniques.

He said that the driver and cleaner remained unhurt in the accident.