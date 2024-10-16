Mishap claims one life in Upper Kohistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Police head constable was killed and another sustained injury when a police van of Sazin Police Station Upper Kohistan on Tuesday night fell into a deep ravine during duty near Farsh Mor.

Head constable Faizur Rehman was martyred on the spot when the van fell into a deep ravine.

Constable Ghiysuddin sustained injuries and was shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC) Dasu and is reported to be out of danger.

The funeral prayer for the martyerd officer was offered with state honors at the Police Headquarters in Upper Kohistan.

The ceremony was attended by a significant number of dignitaries, including Member of the National Assembly Malik Adrees, MPA Fazal Haq, District Police Officer Mukhtiar Ahmed, SP Investigation Muhammad Sadiq, officers from the Pakistan Army, the Assistant Commissioner, religious scholars, political and social figures, as well as family members and the public.

Following the funeral, the body of Head Constable Faizur Rehman was sent to his ancestral village for burial.

District Police Officer Mukhtiar Ahmed praised Faizur Rehman as an exemplary officer whose dedication and service to the community will always be remembered. The police department stands in solidarity with the family during this difficult time.