Open Menu

Mishap Claims One Life In Upper Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Mishap claims one life in Upper Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Police head constable was killed and another sustained injury when a police van of Sazin Police Station Upper Kohistan on Tuesday night fell into a deep ravine during duty near Farsh Mor.

Head constable Faizur Rehman was martyred on the spot when the van fell into a deep ravine.

Constable Ghiysuddin sustained injuries and was shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC) Dasu and is reported to be out of danger.

The funeral prayer for the martyerd officer was offered with state honors at the Police Headquarters in Upper Kohistan.

The ceremony was attended by a significant number of dignitaries, including Member of the National Assembly Malik Adrees, MPA Fazal Haq, District Police Officer Mukhtiar Ahmed, SP Investigation Muhammad Sadiq, officers from the Pakistan Army, the Assistant Commissioner, religious scholars, political and social figures, as well as family members and the public.

Following the funeral, the body of Head Constable Faizur Rehman was sent to his ancestral village for burial.

District Police Officer Mukhtiar Ahmed praised Faizur Rehman as an exemplary officer whose dedication and service to the community will always be remembered. The police department stands in solidarity with the family during this difficult time.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Army Police Police Station Van Kohistan Prayer Family From

Recent Stories

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

20 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

27 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

8 hours ago
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

17 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

17 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

18 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

18 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan