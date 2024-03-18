Mishap on Hakla-DI Khan Motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A fatal accident occurred on the Hakla-DI Khan motorway near Pindigheb early Monday morning, resulting in one fatality and critical injuries to another individual.

According to detail, Ameer Sohail, accompanied by his relative Shamsher Alam, was traveling from Dera Ismail Khan to Islamabad when the driver reportedly fell asleep near a service area in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb Police station.

As a result, the vehicle veered off the road and into a ditch.

Both individuals were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindigheb, where Ameer succumbed to his injuries.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

