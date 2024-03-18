Mishap On Hakla-DI Khan Motorway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A fatal accident occurred on the Hakla-DI Khan motorway near Pindigheb early Monday morning, resulting in one fatality and critical injuries to another individual.
According to detail, Ameer Sohail, accompanied by his relative Shamsher Alam, was traveling from Dera Ismail Khan to Islamabad when the driver reportedly fell asleep near a service area in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb Police station.
As a result, the vehicle veered off the road and into a ditch.
Both individuals were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindigheb, where Ameer succumbed to his injuries.
Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO passes away9 minutes ago
-
Fed Ombudsman addresses complaint of WAPDA retired employee9 minutes ago
-
DC visits Model Bazaar to inspect quality, prices of food items19 minutes ago
-
Police arrest individual carrying weapons in Pirmahal19 minutes ago
-
DC issues directives for anti-dengue operation19 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers sent to jail for profiteering in Kohat19 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin orders action to reduce chicken meat prices29 minutes ago
-
Commander Karachi calls on CM Sindh29 minutes ago
-
Two butchers booked over weight irregularities29 minutes ago
-
USAID Mission Director visits CAS-AFS, UAF29 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls on Sindh CM29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC visit various offices to inspect attendance, punctuality29 minutes ago