Mishbah Khar Briefs UN Resident Coordinator On Upcoming ISC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Ambassador for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) and Advisor to the Chairman of the Senate, Mishbah Khar, on Tuesday, met with the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian.
The meeting provided a detailed briefing on the forthcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025.
During the meeting, she formally extended invitations to parliamentary leaders, highlighting that the conference would serve as a unique platform for legislators from across the region to exchange views on mutual concerns, enhance collaboration, and strengthen regional partnerships.
She said that the conference aimed to promote multilateral cooperation, foster constructive dialogue among regional stakeholders, and provide an opportunity to address shared challenges while reinforcing institutional linkages.
She also drew attention to the humanitarian and economic losses caused by recent torrential rains and floods in Pakistan, urging the United Nations to accelerate relief and recovery efforts. “The UN has always stood by developing nations in difficult times. Pakistan is currently grappling with severe flood conditions, and this is the moment for the UN to step forward and support vulnerable communities,” she said.
The discussion also covered prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring opportunities for joint initiatives in various fields.
In response, Mohamed Yahya expressed gratitude for the briefing and formal invitation, assuring that the United Nations would provide full support and actively participate in the upcoming conference.
